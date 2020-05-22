Dubuque’s Memorial Day parade is canceled due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but residents still can picnic.
Tavern on the Main, 920 Main St., will host a “curbside picnic” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 24, to benefit the Dubuque County Democratic Party. Donations will be used to aid local candidates in the November election, according to a press release.
For $10, the business will provide bagged lunches to vehicles that can be taken home or enjoyed at a favorite picnic spot.
Cars are asked to line up on Ninth Street heading west, continue north onto Main Street and use the parking lane for pick up.
Local elected Democratic officials and candidates will be on hand to greet people on the sidewalk in front of the restaurant.
Social distancing with masks and gloves will be observed, according to the release.
Lunches will include a brat or pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, chips and a beverage.
Participants need not pay or register in advance.