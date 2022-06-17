A man accused of shooting and killing another man in Dubuque has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.
Keywani D. Evans, 30, of Freeport, Ill., entered a plea of not guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. The charges stem from a shooting that occurred at about 7 p.m. on June 4 in the 1900 block of Central Avenue. Police reported that they found Taiwon M. Jackson Jr., 20, of Dubuque, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at a Dubuque hospital.
John E. Holston told officers he was having a birthday barbecue at his residence, court documents state. Those invited included Holston’s niece and her husband, who also brought along his nephew Evans. Holston said he saw “Evans come up behind Jackson and shoot him with a handgun in the back of the head” and then “again in the face,” documents state.
“Police obtained surveillance video which shows Evans shooting Jackson Jr. from behind him in the back of the head,” documents state. “Video also shows Evans shooting Jackson Jr. two more times while on the ground.”
The surveillance video also shows Evans rolling Jackson over and taking an item out of his pocket, which Holston reported was a handgun, documents state. Evans was arrested about 12 hours after the shooting in the 2100 block of Holliday Drive.
Court records show that Evans has another court appearance scheduled for June 27.