HAZEL GREEN, Wis. -- One person was injured when a vehicle rear-ended a semi-tractor trailer this morning near Hazel Green. 

According to a release from the Grant County Sheriff's Department, Jamison Clement, 48, of Claremont, Minn., was driving a semi south on U.S. 151 near the Wisconsin welcome center at about 5:40 a.m.

Clement's vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle operated by Jordan Flogel, 28, of Lancaster, according to the release. Authorities said Flogel sustained minor injuries and his vehicle was totaled. 

Clement was not injured. 

