Authorities said a Dubuque man broke into multiple storage units by cutting through interior walls, stealing more than $10,000 worth of items.

Christopher R. Soppe, 46, of 1040 Roosevelt St., was arrested at 8:56 a.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Peru Road on warrants charging first-degree theft, two counts of second-degree theft, fourth-degree theft, two counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree attempted burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

