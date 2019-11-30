Holiday Train
Buy Now

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will return to eastern Iowa this year, making a stop Dec. 12 in Marquette.

 NICKI KOHL

Canadian Pacific Railway’s Holiday Train has begun its multi-state journey, and soon will make its way to eastern Iowa.

However, the train — effectively a portable holiday concert decked out in bright, flashing lights — won’t be stopping in Dubuque this year. But holiday revelers willing to make the trek to Marquette, Iowa, still can get in on the fun.

The train is set to make a stop at 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Marina parking lot north of Lady Luck Casino at Water Street and Iowa 76. The music will begin at 3 p.m.

Performers this year include Meghan Patrick, Tanika Charles and Kelly Prescott. Attendees are asked to bring donations of heart-healthy food that will be distributed to food pantries.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.