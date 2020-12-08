The University of Illinois will hold a webinar teaching people how to increase energy efficiency in their home this winter.
Held at noon on Dec. 15, extension educator Jay Solomon will teach participants on energy saving opportunities specifically tailored to Northern Illinois residents. Many of these suggested practices will include small immediate changes to a home that can create significant energy cost savings.
Registration for the free webinar can be completed at www.extension.illinois.edu/jsw. An additional webinar date is also scheduled for Jan. 12 at 6 p.m.