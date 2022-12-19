Police said two people were arrested following a large disturbance at a Dubuque bar over the weekend in which one person is accused of assaulting people with a pool stick.
Ariana J. Cole, 28, of 3235 Getty Terrace, was arrested at 11:28 p.m. Saturday at the Backpocket Dubuque Taproom, 330 E. 10th St., on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and interference with official acts. Ernest R. Bolden Jr., 25, of 30 Devon Drive, also was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Court documents state that Dubuque police responded at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday to Backpocket for a report of a large disturbance. Officers who arrived on scene found multiple people dispersing from the area.
Dubuque Police Lt. Brendan Welsh said multiple people reported sustaining minor injuries in the incident, but they did not immediately seek treatment. Five to 10 people were involved in the disturbance.
Several people at the bar identified Cole and Bolden, who are engaged, to "be mainly involved" in the disturbance, documents state.
Officers stopped Cole in the doorway of the bar, and documents state that she had blood on her face and clothing.
"Officers asked witnesses what they saw, and several witnesses described Cole as the primary aggressor," documents state. "Cole was seen slapping people in the face and whacking people with a pool stick."
Several people reported being assaulted by Cole, including one man who had a 1-inch laceration across his forehead. However, documents state that only one individual wanted to press charges against Cole for allegedly spitting on her leg.
Private surveillance footage from the 500 block of West 11th Street shows Bolden "pushing and actively engaging" in the disturbance, documents state. Bolden also admitted to officers that he was involved.
"(Officers) are going to be reviewing internal video footage this week, and additional chares are likely," Welsh said in an email.