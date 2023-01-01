Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A Dubuque woman recently was sentenced to six days in jail and two years of probation for an assault involving a knife.
Taniya D. McClain, 38, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon.
As part of a plea deal, a charge of first-degree harassment was dismissed, according to the sentencing order from Associate Judge Mark Hostager.
Court documents state that McClain threatened Sherron G. Shumaker, 31, of Dubuque, with a knife at a residence on Clark Street on Sept. 27.
McClain was arguing with Shumaker when she retrieved a knife from the kitchen, documents state. McClain then kicked over a living room table near where Shumaker was sitting.
McClain then “pulled the knife from her shirt and held the knife in a downward striking motion” and began to slash at Shumaker, documents state. Shumaker reported that McClain threatened to kill her.
A witness reported that he was then able to get the knife away from McClain, documents state. No injuries were reported.
