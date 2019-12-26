Health care providers now spend more time inputting medical data into electronic record systems than they do meeting with patients, according to a recent report.
The white paper published by Wisconsin Hospital Association determined that computerized record-keeping has facilitated the labor burden imposed by increased regulations that require the reporting of health data.
“When there are breakthroughs in technology in other industries, generally, it relieves some of the heavy lifting in the workforce,” said Ann Zenk, the association’s vice president of workforce and clinical practice. “That has not been true yet in health care.”
Research indicates that primary care physicians now spend more than half of their workday — about six hours — interacting with electronic health records during and after clinic hours, posing a risk of burnout.
Another study conducted before the universal adoption of electronic health records in 2002 found that physicians spent about 29% of their time using an electronic system per primary care visit. But after the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services introduced additional reporting requirements that same year, non-face time increased to 54%.
“Electronic health records, in general, are in many ways a barrier ... to the interactions I want to have with a patient,” said Dr. Eric Stader, a Grant County, Wis., family physician.
PATIENT TIME
An aspect of electronic health records that can increase physician workload is the complexity of the systems in which health care providers must input information that is used for billing, prescription monitoring and medical charting.
Stader said the loss of efficiency can come at the cost of patient care.
“I have yet to meet a patient that says, ‘Wow, you were really good on the computer,’” he said. “What patients say is, ‘Thank you for spending time with me and answering my questions.’”
Stader considers tedious data input a form of “busy work” that increases the time he spends completing previously simple tasks, such as writing a pharmacy prescription using paper. The extra time goes uncompensated.
“The very well-educated doctor is sitting there trying to make the electronic transmission take place from the computer,” Stader said. “We’re in a database wanting one (medication), but we’re given dozens of options. We want to know which option to pick. We have to ask someone else.”
To adapt, Stader said he could shorten his face-to-face visits with patients, work extra uncompensated hours by deferring record-keeping until after the clinic closes or see fewer patients altogether.
USER EXPERIENCE
Dr. Mark Niemer, a rheumatologist at Medical Associates in Dubuque, said electronic health records can be powerful tools that offer “phenomenal” amounts of useful information.
“But like any tool in your toolbox, you have to know how to use it well,” he said.
A barrier is not so much the format, but the increasing complexity of patients, Niemer said.
“As we get older, and as we have more chronic diseases, and as we have more things we can do for these chronic diseases and more things that different (medical) societies recommend that you follow, then that is probably the main (challenge),” he said.
While electronic records are here to stay, Zenk believes that health care’s future will depend on their improvement. Software must allow providers to input information and access relevant data with relative ease.
“It’s going to be really key in the next five to 10 years that we do leverage technology more effectively and our workforce more effectively because we’re going to be trying to take care of an aging population,” she said. “We really do need to have technology on our side.”