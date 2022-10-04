MANCHESTER, Iowa — Attorneys for a Manchester man convicted of murdering a Linn County teenager more than 40 years ago argued in an appeal that authorities invaded his privacy when they collected a discarded drinking straw to obtain a DNA sample.
The attorneys for Jerry L. Burns, 68, who was convicted of first-degree murder in February 2020, recently presented arguments in his appeal before the Iowa Supreme Court.
Burns’ legal team was led by Kathleen Zellner, a lawyer who received national attention on Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” documentary. Burns’ lawyers also argued that the trial court erred in its refusal to instruct the jury on the law related to witness Michael Allison’s testimony and argued that the evidence was insufficient to establish Burns’ guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Burns was convicted in the Dec. 19, 1979, murder of Michelle Martinko, 18. Martinko was found stabbed to death inside her family’s car in a Cedar Rapids mall parking lot.
The murder was a cold case for decades, but investigators were able to link DNA evidence found at the scene to Burns in 2018.
Burns has maintained his innocence. His attorneys argued that authorities followed Burns to a Pizza Ranch restaurant in Manchester and sat in a nearby booth. When Burns left the restaurant, authorities collected the drinking straw Burns used during his meal, according to court documents.
Iowa’s state criminalistics laboratory extracted Burns’ DNA from the straw and performed an analysis to develop Burns’ DNA profile, documents state.
Burns’ attorneys argued that he retained a reasonable expectation of privacy in his DNA profile at the time that police collected the straw.
Representing the state, Assistant Iowa Attorney General Tyler Buller countered that Burns abandoned the straw and, thus, had “no reasonable expectation of privacy,” according to documents.
State attorneys argued that case law consistently reaffirms that police “may surreptitiously follow a suspect to collect DNA, fingerprints, footprints or other possibly incriminating evidence” without violating the suspect’s privacy, documents state.
Burns’ attorneys also argued that the trial judge should have instructed the jury that Allison, a key witness for the prosecution, had “a plea deal in place which he agreed to withdraw shortly before approaching authorities with information” about Burns, documents state.
While he awaited his trial in Linn County, Burns shared a cell with Allison, a federal detainee facing drug charges. Allison testified at Burns’ trial about outbursts that Burns had made while incarcerated.
Burns’ attorneys argued that Allison hoped his punishment would be reduced under the deal.
The court will rule on the appeal at a later date, according to judicial branch documents.