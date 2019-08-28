Dubuque’s Kennedy Mall will host an active shooter drill later this week.
The training is set for 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, after the mall has closed for the day. Training activities are scheduled to take place for several hours.
“This exercise is designed to help officers and other first responders sharpen their skills in dealing with a situation involving an armed intruder in a venue opened to the public,” a press release states.
People near the mall should not be alarmed by the sight of police and emergency vehicles, according to the release. They also are asked to not attempt to enter the mall as their presence might interfere with training.