Dubuque Community Schools leaders plan to make prom happen this year.
While exact details are still to be determined, they know it will look different from the norm.
“We want to be able to celebrate our students, and prom of some sort has been a longstanding tradition,” said Mark Burns, executive director of secondary education. “And we want to honor that, but we’ll make some adjustments to make sure we are being responsible as well.”
Several local school leaders said they are trying to find ways to hold prom — or prom-like activities — this spring, even as COVID-19 precautions have forced them to rethink how to offer it.
Officials said they think they can offer proms safely with the right measures and adjustments in place. They said doing so gives them an opportunity to recognize their students while supporting them socially, as well.
“High school is more than academics,” said Ron Meyers, principal of Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque. “It’s social-emotional. It’s all that peer relationships, and that is what high school is. … Activities and dances, that’s what kids remember, and that’s what helps develop them.”
In the Dubuque school district, high school staffers will be working with their student councils to come up with plans for their prom. Those plans will include conditions to make the events as safe as possible, Burns said.
He noted that district administrators have seen schools nationally trying options such as a “car prom” — in which students drive through and take pictures — or an outdoor prom. Other schools have opted to only invite seniors and no guests.
“Schools are getting creative, and I think our schools, especially when they start to engage the students in the conversations, will also be creative,” Burns said.
At Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa, staff and student leaders are planning a prom dance but restricting attendance to seniors only and holding the event at the school, Principal Jacob Feldmann said.
“Our ultimate goal is, we wanted to give our seniors the opportunity to have a prom,” he said.
All of the students at the dance will be required to wear masks, and there will be regular breaks for students to spread out and for spaces to be sanitized. Staff will not serve food or drinks, and music choices will be designed to help students spread out, rather than bunching together.
“We feel like just with the research that’s out there and the setting we have and keeping the number of students limited, we feel very confident that we will be able to provide a safe environment,” Feldmann said.
At Wahlert, officials decided not to hold a dance for prom this year, but they will offer a variety of activities on an evening in May in keeping with their traditional “post-prom” event.
Meyers said organizers are looking to hold outdoor games earlier in the evening, followed by parent-organized games and inflatables in the school and a hypnotist show with students spread out around the gym. Juniors and seniors will be allowed to attend the event, but they cannot invite younger students or guests from outside the school.
“Last year, we really didn’t know what we were up against as far as the pandemic,” Meyers said. “... This year, we know that some of those rules and expectations have been relaxed, and as long as we’re doing things with good judgment, we can go ahead and carry them out.”
Still, he noted that officials opted not to hold a dance because they wouldn’t be able to guarantee social distancing and masking in that kind of environment, in which students are typically in close proximity.
“We’re not out of the woods yet,” Meyers said. “Things are much better, but we don’t have the 100% go to do whatever we would do normally.”
In the Potosi (Wis.) School District, school officials turned the planning and coordination of prom over to junior class parents, said Charlie Liechty, a science teacher and junior adviser.
School organizers typically start planning for prom in the fall, though at that time, COVID-19 spread was higher. Officials didn’t want to plan a prom at that time with the possibility they would have to cancel at the last minute.
Instead, parents are planning the event largely independent of the district.
“We do our best to stay out of the way but still support as needed, just questions usually,” Liechty said. “Most parents haven’t planned a prom before. The average adult hasn’t planned a prom before.”
Cathy Enabnit, who owns Rumor Prom and Formal in Dubuque, has been open by appointment this year and said that offering has been popular. She was seeing people back-to-back on a recent Saturday, and already next Saturday is pretty fully booked.
Enabnit said she has had girls come in from a variety of locations, though generally from smaller schools. She said she has heard varying approaches to prom, such as schools opting to only invite seniors or holding the event on the football field. Some girls plan to make masks from the hem of their dresses to wear.
“I think that schools are seeing that there’s a need for this rite of passage that so many people look forward to and have great memories of it,” Enabnit said. “ … They’re doing the best they can to get that piece of normal back.”