Cascade’s Wave of the Future committee recently launched a new fundraising effort.
Fundraising for the community’s new pool was completed at the end of the summer, and construction on the $3.3 million project has started.
The committee now is offering donors an opportunity to purchase personalized commemorative bricks to leave their mark on the Wave of the Future Legacy Pathway. This pathway will surround the shelter outside the new pool.
Funds raised will go toward a new and larger shelter with more picnic tables, updated playground equipment and landscaping.
Bricks cost $100 or $200, depending upon the size.
Order forms are available at Cascade City Hall, Fidelity Bank, Lyons Service Center or Ohnward Bank & Trust.