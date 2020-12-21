A Dubuque nonprofit organization has received a grant to purchase outdoor sensory and play equipment.
Hills & Dales has received a $4,889 grant from Variety–the Children’s Charity, according to a press release.
The release states that the funds will provide for outdoor equipment for children of all physical abilities at Hills & Dales’ childcare center and residential center. The coronavirus pandemic has restricted the use of area parks’ equipment for clients and residents of Hills & Dales’ facilities.