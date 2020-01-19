Schools

Dubuque Elementary Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Mini corn dogs or deli ham & cheese sandwich, baked beans and pineapple.

Wednesday: Pizza Hut pepperoni pizza or sunbutter & jelly sandwich with string cheese, mixed vegetables and orange wedges.

Thursday: Chicken & gravy with roll or deli turkey & cheese sandwich, mashed potatoes and fruit mix.

Friday: Macaroni & cheese with Goldfish crackers or sunbutter & jelly sandwich, broccoli and apple juice.

Dubuque Middle Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Bosco sticks with marinara sauce or pork tenderloin sandwich, garden salad and peaches.

Wednesday: Chili with Goldfish crackers or all-beef hot dog on a bun, corn and strawberry applesauce.

Thursday: Lasagna roll-up with garlic breadstick or spicy chicken sandwich, sweet potato cross trax and grapes.

Friday: French bread pepperoni pizza or hot turkey & cheese croissant sandwich, green beans and pears.

Dubuque High Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Cheese lasagna with garlic breadstick or spicy chicken sandwich, celery sticks and peaches.

Wednesday: Philly cheesesteak sandwich or shredded barbecue pork sandwich, baked beans and grapes.

Thursday: Pork roast with gravy and roll or hot turkey & cheese croissant sandwich, broccoli and baked cinnamon apples.

Friday: Chicken noodle soup with saltine crackers and mozzarella breadstick or fish & cheese sub sandwich, baby carrots and pineapple.

East Dubuque High School

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Bosco sticks with marinara sauce or chicken nuggets with roll, peas and peaches.

Wednesday: Chicken sandwich or sloppy joe sandwich, potato wedges and pears.

Thursday: Walking taco or sausage pizza, corn and pineapple.

Friday: Hamburger on a bun or meatball sub sandwich, fresh greens and apple wedges.

Wahlert High School

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Cheeseburger on a bun, tater tots and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Nachos with beef & cheese, fiesta rice and pineapple.

Thursday: Chicken strips with roll, mashed potatoes and applesauce.

Friday: Spaghetti with garlic toast, green beans and peaches.

Western Dubuque High School

Monday: Barbecue rib sandwich, curly fries and peaches.

Tuesday: Mandarin orange chicken over rice, broccoli and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Crispy chicken patty, corn and fruit mix.

Thursday: Spaghetti with garlic toast, garden salad and cinnamon apples.

Friday: Corn dog, baked beans and oranges.

Seniors

Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)

Monday: Italian sausage on a bun with peppers & onions, mixed beans and fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Curry chicken thigh, roasted sweet potatoes and pineapple.

Wednesday: Cheese omelette, diced potatoes and hot apples & raisins.

Thursday: Meatloaf with brown gravy, creamed peas and peaches.

Friday: Turkey breast with gravy, dressing and cookie.

Lifetime Center (556-3305)

Monday: Closed.

Tuesday: Ham salad croissant sandwich with carrot soup, Waldorf salad and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Assorted chicken pieces, baked potato and apricots.

Thursday: Beef pepper steak over rice, oriental vegetables and peaches.

Friday: Chuckwagon chili with cornbread, veggie pasta salad and pears.

Windsor Park (582-5100)

Monday: Barbecue pork with soup, dessert and drink.

Tuesday: Spaghetti, dessert and drink.

Wednesday: Baked ham, dessert and drink.

Thursday: Pork steak, dessert and drink.

Friday: Baked tilapia, dessert and drink.

Golden Meals (815-232-8896)

Monday: Closed.

Tuesday: Chicken parmesan, Italian vegetables and applesauce.

Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, stewed tomatoes and peaches.

Thursday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and fresh fruit.

Friday: Tuna salad sandwich, potato salad and applesauce.