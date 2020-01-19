Schools
Dubuque Elementary Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Mini corn dogs or deli ham & cheese sandwich, baked beans and pineapple.
Wednesday: Pizza Hut pepperoni pizza or sunbutter & jelly sandwich with string cheese, mixed vegetables and orange wedges.
Thursday: Chicken & gravy with roll or deli turkey & cheese sandwich, mashed potatoes and fruit mix.
Friday: Macaroni & cheese with Goldfish crackers or sunbutter & jelly sandwich, broccoli and apple juice.
Dubuque Middle Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Bosco sticks with marinara sauce or pork tenderloin sandwich, garden salad and peaches.
Wednesday: Chili with Goldfish crackers or all-beef hot dog on a bun, corn and strawberry applesauce.
Thursday: Lasagna roll-up with garlic breadstick or spicy chicken sandwich, sweet potato cross trax and grapes.
Friday: French bread pepperoni pizza or hot turkey & cheese croissant sandwich, green beans and pears.
Dubuque High Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Cheese lasagna with garlic breadstick or spicy chicken sandwich, celery sticks and peaches.
Wednesday: Philly cheesesteak sandwich or shredded barbecue pork sandwich, baked beans and grapes.
Thursday: Pork roast with gravy and roll or hot turkey & cheese croissant sandwich, broccoli and baked cinnamon apples.
Friday: Chicken noodle soup with saltine crackers and mozzarella breadstick or fish & cheese sub sandwich, baby carrots and pineapple.
East Dubuque High School
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Bosco sticks with marinara sauce or chicken nuggets with roll, peas and peaches.
Wednesday: Chicken sandwich or sloppy joe sandwich, potato wedges and pears.
Thursday: Walking taco or sausage pizza, corn and pineapple.
Friday: Hamburger on a bun or meatball sub sandwich, fresh greens and apple wedges.
Wahlert High School
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Cheeseburger on a bun, tater tots and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Nachos with beef & cheese, fiesta rice and pineapple.
Thursday: Chicken strips with roll, mashed potatoes and applesauce.
Friday: Spaghetti with garlic toast, green beans and peaches.
Western Dubuque High School
Monday: Barbecue rib sandwich, curly fries and peaches.
Tuesday: Mandarin orange chicken over rice, broccoli and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Crispy chicken patty, corn and fruit mix.
Thursday: Spaghetti with garlic toast, garden salad and cinnamon apples.
Friday: Corn dog, baked beans and oranges.
Seniors
Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)
Monday: Italian sausage on a bun with peppers & onions, mixed beans and fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Curry chicken thigh, roasted sweet potatoes and pineapple.
Wednesday: Cheese omelette, diced potatoes and hot apples & raisins.
Thursday: Meatloaf with brown gravy, creamed peas and peaches.
Friday: Turkey breast with gravy, dressing and cookie.
Lifetime Center (556-3305)
Monday: Closed.
Tuesday: Ham salad croissant sandwich with carrot soup, Waldorf salad and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Assorted chicken pieces, baked potato and apricots.
Thursday: Beef pepper steak over rice, oriental vegetables and peaches.
Friday: Chuckwagon chili with cornbread, veggie pasta salad and pears.
Windsor Park (582-5100)
Monday: Barbecue pork with soup, dessert and drink.
Tuesday: Spaghetti, dessert and drink.
Wednesday: Baked ham, dessert and drink.
Thursday: Pork steak, dessert and drink.
Friday: Baked tilapia, dessert and drink.
Golden Meals (815-232-8896)
Monday: Closed.
Tuesday: Chicken parmesan, Italian vegetables and applesauce.
Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, stewed tomatoes and peaches.
Thursday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and fresh fruit.
Friday: Tuna salad sandwich, potato salad and applesauce.