The first year of ATVs and UTVs on Dubuque County roads appears to have passed mildly — both in economic impact and burden to law enforcement.
On Sept. 11, 2019, the first ATVs and UTVs — also known as side-by-sides — turned on to Dubuque County roads legally.
Riders 18 and older, with a valid driver’s license and insurance, may ride on permitted roads, at 35 miles per hour, between 5 a.m. and dark.
The ordinance allowing them to do so had a rocky road to approval, with months of contentious public debate on whether or not the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors ought to allow the sport vehicles access to roadways. Opponents expressed safety concerns and questioned the necessity. Proponents predicted economic benefits and sought recreation.
At the time, Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy voiced concerns about the ordinance being considered.
“We knew that if there was an ordinance put in place, the burden was going to fall on us if someone didn’t like what the riders were doing or, worse, if there was an accident,” he said.
And there have been a few incidents — one OWI, one night assisting the DNR in pursuit of someone who had been riding an ATV on the road. What there have been more of is calls. In any case, though, Kennedy said his department has not been overwhelmed by the change.
“We don’t have a lot of time invested in it, but we’ve borne the brunt of what has happened, as we suspected,” he said. “We’ve had a few official calls for service, but we’ve also had people send lots of emails and Facebook messages. We’ve had complaints about people driving after hours.”
According to owners of rural restaurants, the ATV/UTV ordinance has been a boon to their business.
Jeff Breitbach, owner of The Barn, in Sherrill, said his establishment is a regular stop for folks out enjoying a ride.
“We’re real happy with it,” he said. “Every weekend, there are groups of one or two. But, we’ve had groups of as many as 15 or 20 a few times.”
Doug Ernzen, owner of Dirty Ernie’s in Farley, said the change has brought new customers to his bar and restaurant.
“On Sundays, we see a lot of folks out for a joy ride,” he said. “There are a lot of new faces — actually, a lot of older people who you didn’t see out and about much before, who have a new hobby with the side-by-sides.”
Dirty Ernie’s has also had some folks in who had hauled their rides in from Wisconsin, since the change.
Blake and Tiffany Braun, from Stephenson County, Ill., spent last weekend in Dubuque County, camping and riding their side-by-sides.
“It’s great to come to a place where you don’t have to worry about staying in a small area,” he said, filling up at the Locust Street Hy-Vee gas station on his way back home Sunday night. “If you want to get to another place, you don’t have to load up your trailer, then unload [the UTVs] all over again, just down the road.”
Ernzen also took advantage of the ordinance to organize a charity ride over the weekend, all around the county. The event drew 280 riders and raised more than $12,000 for University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, as a replacement for an annual ride canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alexis Lundgren, manager of the Trackside Bar and Grill in Peosta, said that in the mere days since the Peosta City Council approved ATVs and UTVs there, they have seen some riders arrive.
“The people are excited about it,” she said. “We have a lot of neighbors and a lot of friends who are on the roads almost every weekend.”
Peosta’s recent vote to approve ATVs and UTVs on their own roads was followed by an ask of the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors to remove a section of road attached to their city limits from the list of exceptions included in the original county ordinance — one the past Peosta City Council had asked be included. The supervisors unanimously approved a public hearing to remove Sundown Road, south of Old Highway Road to Peosta city limits, from the list of exceptions, thereby allowing riders there legally. That hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. today.
Supervisor Ann McDonough voted in favor of the hearing, but sought support for broadening its scope.
“I think there are probably lots of things people might want to add or remove now,” she said.
Neither Supervisors Jay Wickham nor Dave Baker joined her in that intention. But, Baker said residents can speak on any issue related to the ATV/UTV ordinance at the hearing.