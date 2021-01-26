DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Lafayette County supervisors recently took the next step toward creating a county-operated emergency medical service.
They approved creating a full-time EMS director position.
County Economic Development Director Abby Haas, who has coordinated much of the administrative work to start the EMS department, said the position will be posted as soon as possible, with a goal of hiring someone by April 1.
Under the resolution approved by the county board, the position will pay $24.04 to $30 per hour. That pay range was recommended by the county’s Joint Finance and Human Resources Committees.
The fiscal impact on the county would be $57,649 to $89,325 in wages and fringe benefits, depending on the hire date and benefit package. The position is not in the 2021 county budget but will be funded by a $200,000 donation from Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County.
In the interim, Green County EMS extended its contract with Rural Medical Ambulance to provide emergency medical services until June 30, or until EMS of Lafayette County is operational.