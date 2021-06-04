MONTICELLO, Iowa — Cloudy water could force a local swimming pool to close early during the coming days.
Monticello Aquatic Center announced Thursday that pool staff are treating the water to prevent cloudiness.
“The solution will take several days, if not longer, to remedy the situation,” according to the announcement. “In the meantime, we will continue to open and likely have to close early every day as the water clouds.”
It states that the pool water is safe chemically, but swimmers cannot remain in the water after it becomes cloudy.
The issue prompted the pool to close early on Tuesday and Wednesday as well.
Patrons are asked to call the pool at 319-465-6523 if they plan on arriving after 4:30 p.m. Pool staff can give patrons an approximate closing time.