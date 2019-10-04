Four-year-old Khirin Richardson constantly talks about his father, the boxer.
At dinner, he’ll recall and comment on the favorite foods his father liked to eat, and often asks his mother to play a video of his dad boxing.
Khirin was only 7 months old when Jimmy Richardson was shot and killed Oct. 4, 2015.
The animated youngster flashes an exuberant gap-toothed smile as he and his mother, Shelby Johnson, 28, of Dubuque, stroll the backyard of the Rhomberg Avenue residence where his father died.
“It’s been lonely. I tell him his dad is with him every day, even though he can’t see him,” Johnson said. “I think of (Richardson) every day. ... I think about all the future times that we were supposed to have that my son is now going to miss out on forever.”
Four years after Richardson’s death, police say they still lack enough information to file charges and say definitively what happened in the Dubuque slaying.
Meanwhile, Johnson, the mother of Richardson’s 4-year-old son, struggles to find closure, knowing that there are people who witnessed the fatal shooting, but refuse to cooperate with investigators.
“I have faith,” Johnson said of Richardson’s killer eventually being apprehended and prosecuted.
“I don’t even know how you can sleep at night,” she said of witnesses who refuse to aid authorities in the investigation. “There was a lot of people there. There were too many people there for nobody to say nothing.”
Two other October homicides that occurred in Dubuque also remain open and unsolved.
Marlon T. Barber Jr., 15, was fatally shot while in the area of Jackson and 21st streets on Oct. 20, 2012. And 14-year-old Kenny Joe Johnson was found dead Oct. 10, 1987, in Maus Park.
Dubuque police Lt. Joe Messerich said investigators still are actively working those cases, reviewing evidence and seeking new leads.
“We, as a police department, are still concerned about these cases,” Messerich said. “Unfortunately, we continue to encounter the same struggles with the cases. In both (Richardson’s and Barber’s) cases, we know there were witnesses to the murders and the events leading up to those murders.”
While uncomfortable to dredge up, Messerich said recognizing the anniversaries of their deaths helps keep the slayings in the public eye. Investigators are hopeful that having family and friends speak about their grief and need for closure will prompt people to step forward.
“What we need is for those key (witnesses) to do the right things,” Messerich said.
Persons of interests
Authorities responded to a report of a gunshot victim at about 11 p.m. Oct. 4, 2015, in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue.
Officers found 21-year-old Richardson, of Freeport, Ill., unresponsive in a yard behind 707 and 709 Rhomberg Ave.
Richardson died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest. A handgun was found next to his body.
While several people were present at the scene, officers received little cooperation from witnesses.
The same holds true for Barber, Messerich said.
The teen and some friends were walking away from a party at 11:50 p.m. Oct. 20, 2012, when he was shot in the chest and stomach.
Authorities said Barber died from his injuries during an ambulance ride to a local hospital. A second person, Demarcus D. Timmons, who was 16 at the time, was shot but survived.
Investigators said Barber and his friends were involved in a confrontation with another group of people when shots were fired.
“We have strong persons of interest in both (cases). We just need a witness to come forward,” Messerich said. “We have a pretty good idea of what occurred in the Richardson and Barber cases. We just need someone to connect the missing pieces.”
In Barber’s case, Messerich said investigators are hopeful teenage party-goers who are now adults and witnessed what transpired have matured and will feel compelled to come forward.
Gaps and unanswered questions
Investigators have even less information in the death of 14-year-old Kenny Joe Johnson.
A fisherman found the teen’s body wrapped in an orange carpet near a floodgate at Maus Park.
A medical examiner estimated Johnson was killed between 10 p.m. and midnight Oct. 9, 1987, and his body showed signs of sexual abuse and strangulation.
Johnson had been living at a Hillcrest Family Services’ youth facility, and had run away the day prior. Despite conducting hundreds of interviews, investigators know little about what Johnson did in the time from when he left the facility and his death.
Investigators developed a DNA profile from evidence collected from Johnson’s body and tested it against suspects and their family members, but so far have not found a match.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has been working with Dubuque police to try to generate leads in the case.
“We still believe there is a person or people out there who have details that can make this case for us,” Messerich said.
Anyone with information about any of the open investigations can contact Capt. Scott Engleman at 563-589-4467 or Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117 or 563-588-0714.