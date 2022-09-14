The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Tanie A. Wilkinson, 33, an inmate at Dubuque County Jail, was arrested at 5:10 a.m. Tuesday at the jail on a charge of interference with official acts with injury. Court documents state that she caused an injury to county sheriff’s department Deputy Shane Freiburger.
  • John C. Walgren, 28, of 1000 Arrowhead Drive, was arrested at 10:26 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Rockdale Road on charges of unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-offense operating while intoxicated.
  • Zachary M. Ede, 30, of 1765 Glenwood Court, was arrested at 10:11 p.m. Monday in Peosta, Iowa, on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Ede assaulted Jennifer M. Labee, 30, of 2653 Garnavillo Drive, on Feb. 18.
  • Jamie L. Becker, 37, an inmate at Dubuque County Jail, was arrested at 6:51 p.m. Monday at the jail on a charge of assault with injury. Court documents state that Becker assaulted inmate Morgan D. Miller, 23.
  • David D. Hammel, 43, of 2201 Decorah St., was arrested at 10:31 p.m. Saturday on a charge of assault. Court documents state that Hammel assaulted Antonia N.R. Jenkins, 35, of 2768

