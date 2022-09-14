The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Tanie A. Wilkinson, 33, an inmate at Dubuque County Jail, was arrested at 5:10 a.m. Tuesday at the jail on a charge of interference with official acts with injury. Court documents state that she caused an injury to county sheriff’s department Deputy Shane Freiburger.
John C. Walgren, 28, of 1000 Arrowhead Drive, was arrested at 10:26 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Rockdale Road on charges of unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-offense operating while intoxicated.
Zachary M. Ede, 30, of 1765 Glenwood Court, was arrested at 10:11 p.m. Monday in Peosta, Iowa, on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Ede assaulted Jennifer M. Labee, 30, of 2653 Garnavillo Drive, on Feb. 18.
Jamie L. Becker, 37, an inmate at Dubuque County Jail, was arrested at 6:51 p.m. Monday at the jail on a charge of assault with injury. Court documents state that Becker assaulted inmate Morgan D. Miller, 23.
David D. Hammel, 43, of 2201 Decorah St., was arrested at 10:31 p.m. Saturday on a charge of assault. Court documents state that Hammel assaulted Antonia N.R. Jenkins, 35, of 2768