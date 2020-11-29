A second drop-off location for unwanted holiday lights has been established in Dubuque.
The lights can be dropped off now through Jan. 15 in marked containers at the second-floor reference desk in Carnegie-Stout Public Library, in addition to the containers outside of the City of Dubuque Municipal Services Center, 925 Kerper Court, according to a press release.
Unwanted holiday lights and all electronics can be recycled year-round at the Dubuque Metropolitan Solid Waste Agency landfill in Dubuque. Currently, appointments are required for electronics brought to the landfill. Schedule an appointment at dmaswa.org. Call 563-557-8220 for more information.