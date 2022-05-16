MANCHESTER, Iowa — A local airport is marking a significant milestone, landing its first commercial business.
Manchester City Council members recently unanimously approved a 40-year lease for Craig Woodley, owner of Woodley Aerial Spray, at Manchester Municipal Airport.
City Manager Tim Vick said Woodley is poised to invest about $500,000 in a 75-foot-by-100-foot hangar for business operations.
The lease agreement includes annual payments at 20 cents per square foot for the first year and a 1-cent-per-square-foot increase each year after that. The agreement has an option for a five-year extension after 40 years.
Vick said the addition of a commercial business is a very positive development for the airport and could open more doors for outside funding opportunities as it continues to grow.
For the past several years, the airport has been used by several transient flyers, but this lease marks a change.
“This is the first time we’ve actually had someone that’s operating out there on a regular basis, so we’re making some improvements,” Vick said.
The city also will collect a “flowage fee” from Woodley, whose plane uses a different type of fuel than what is currently offered at the airport. When planes fill up at the airport, the city collects 10 cents per gallon, which helps cover maintenance costs.
Woodley’s operation can use 1,000 gallons of fuel per day, and he will pump his own fuel from a semi-tanker. Vick said allowing this to happen is far easier for the city than building new infrastructure to house the special fuel.
Also during the meeting, City Council members awarded three concrete contracts to Eastern Iowa Excavating and Concrete totaling nearly $60,000.
The first project will extend the city’s trail-sized sidewalk along East Main Street through the Meadow Brook subdivision.
Vick said this sidewalk extension always has been the city’s goal, but staff wanted to wait until most of the residential dwellings were completed to minimize potential damage from heavy equipment.
Developer Wes Schulte has constructed a six-plex and several duplexes in the area with plans to build more.
Two contractors sought this project, with Eastern Iowa coming in with a low quote of $9,652.
The second contract will replace the ailing storm water intakes on what is locally known as St. Mary’s Alley.
Vick said the city wants to get the intakes installed so it can move ahead with the resurfacing/reconstructing of the north/south alley west of Advanced Eyecare at 225 W. Main St.
Eastern Iowa again offered the best quote at $9,825.
The final, and most expensive, project will mark the completion of the Doctor Street project by adding Americans with Disabilities Act accessible ramps at the intersections that tie into the West Delaware County Community School District’s new sidewalks at the cost of $37,730.
Staff said the local options sales taxes set aside for sidewalk and trail improvements will be utilized for all three projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.