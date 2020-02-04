PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville Common Council members recently approved the creation of a community resource officer position.
The move increases the total number of sworn officers in the city’s Police Department from 20 to 21.
The new officer will serve in the Platteville School District and at school and community events and oversee investigations involving school-age children and truancy enforcement.
Currently, school incidents are handled by on-duty patrol officers, and police are summoned to the schools on a nearly daily basis, according to Police Chief Doug McKinley.
During the summertime, the new officer could work in conjunction with Platteville Public Library and the city Parks and Recreation Department to assist with programming geared toward children.
McKinley anticipates the officer position will start in August. The district will pay the officer’s wages and benefits, while the city will cover training and equipment costs.
City and school district staff soon will meet to draft a position description, memorandum of understanding and contract.