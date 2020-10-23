National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, and area residents have a range of options to safely dispose of prescriptions, needles and a variety of other items.
Drop-off sites will accept prescriptions, over-the-counter medications, needles, sharps, syringes, medication samples and hydrogen peroxide, according to a press release. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration website, the following local sites will be open Saturday:
- Dubuque: Sam’s Club parking lot, 4400 Asbury Road, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
- Clayton County (Iowa) Sheriff’s Department, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
- Crawford County (Wis.) Sheriff’s Department, drop box available at all times.
- Darlington (Wis.) Police Department, drop box available at all times.
- Dickeyville (Wis.) Police Department, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. (The department also has a drop box that can accessed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.)
- Fennimore (Wis.) Police Department has a drop box open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.
- Jackson County (Iowa) Sheriff’s Department, Maquoketa, 10 to 2 p.m. Saturday.
- Muscoda (Wis.) Police Department, drop box available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.
- Elkader, Iowa, Opera House, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
- Platteville (Wis.) Police Department, drop box available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Prairie du Chien (Wis.) Police Department, drop box available at all times.
Thermometers, inhalers, household cleaning products and any bloody or infectious waste will not be accepted.
The disposal services are free and confidential.