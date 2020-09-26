FARLEY, Iowa — This year, the staff at Western Dubuque Community School District have needed to work together in order to close the gaps created when faculty resigned late this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had three teachers (resign), and those decisions unfortunately came in late July,” said Superintendent Rick Colpitts. “They were all special education teachers.”
Colpitts said fortunately the school district was able to fill two of the positions, but the school district has felt the absence of the other.
“When you have a full-time staff member leave, it means other people are having to take on more to support that role,” he said.
Some faculty at local districts, including Western Dubuque, chose not to return to school this year due to a fear of either being exposed to the COVID-19 virus or of exposing family members who might have underlying health risks.
“All three of (the staff members) had health-related issues in their households,” Colpitts said. “They either had an aging parent that had an underlying health risk or (another) family member.”
Dubuque Community School District officials said a handful of staff did not return to the school district for COVID-19-related reasons.
“The number of individuals in that category, combined with other staff departures, did not exceed what we would expect for turnover in a normal year so there was essentially no additional impact on overall staffing levels due to COVID-19,” said Mike Cyze, the district’s chief communication officer.
Students within the East Dubuque, Ill., school district have not had the opportunity to participate in industrial technology classes, such as welding, this year after the part-time teacher resigned in light of the pandemic, said Superintendent T.J. Potts.
“We have other teachers on staff that are certified, but we need to get to a breaking point where we can have them fill in,” he said.
In preparation for this school year, Potts said the school district hired three additional staff to help ensure its new “cohort model” worked. Students are separated by grades into groups of about 10 students, and during the day, teachers move throughout the building, rather than having students go from class to class.
“Instead of their kids going out, we bought carts for all of the teachers, and they go out,” Potts said. “It makes for a lot less congestion and movement in the hallways.”
Although the industrial tech position has yet to be filled, Potts said adding the new teachers allowed the new model to run smoothly.
“This situation has caused us to be very creative,” he said. “It has made us get out of our comfort zone.”
Jim Boebel, superintendent of Platteville (Wis.) School District, said two staff members chose not to return to school this year, but the district was able to replace them and has not felt any lasting effects.
“I don’t know if in southwest Wisconsin there were many that left the profession,” he said. “We have been able to employ safety mitigation.”