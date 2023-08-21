Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this development from Manchester, Iowa, we will share other news in Tuesday’s edition.
A holistic health care clinic has moved into a new space in Manchester.
Altruity Healthcare and Wellness Clinic moved last month to 1212 W. Marion St., near Walmart. The clinic is owned by Mindi Jackson and has an all-female staff.
“The goal at Altruity is to really create a safe spot for any person who walks through the door and make them feel known and seen,” said Maylin Coates, who does reception work at the clinic. “I know a lot of patients, after they walk out of a room with Mindi, feel seen and loved.”
Rachel Shuman, licensed nurse practitioner at the clinic, said Altruity began last September in a rented space at Lifetime Chiropractic and Wellness in Manchester.
“As our business grew, we needed more space,” Shuman said.
The clinic offers a range of health services, including primary care, IV therapy and weight-loss health. Shuman said the clinic also will staff a pediatric nurse starting next year.
Stefanie Dingbaum works as a mental health therapist at the clinic. Dingbaum said she began thinking about the need for a full-body health clinic in Delaware County after having to travel for fertility services.
“Think about all the small towns between Manchester and Cedar Falls or Cedar Rapids,” she said. “I was getting sick of driving to the city for all these services. I believe there are more and more people wanting a full-body health approach.”
By happenstance, Dingbaum connected with Jackson, and over the past year they discussed their shared their goal of starting a holistic clinic in Manchester — including offering Dingbaum’s mental health therapy to patients.
“We’re letting people know you can come to Altruity and not only get mental health needs met but physical health needs met,” she said. “It’s all connected. Having a place like that all under one roof is a huge benefit, especially in a rural area.”
Altruity Healthcare and Wellness can be reached at 563-822-0081. The clinic can also be found on Facebook.
