The public is invited to comment on the Dubuque Police Department’s performance and services as the agency seeks re-accreditation.
Staff from Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. will conduct a virtual assessment of the department May 26 to 28, according to a press release. Assessors will examine the department’s policies, procedures, operations, management and support services.
The initial assessment was scheduled for the end of March but was postponed and changed to a virtual format due to COVID-19 concerns, the release states.
A telephonic public hearing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. May 26. Speakers are limited to 10 minutes and must address the department’s compliance with the commission’s standards.
Comments can be made by phone by calling 563-587-3820.
Copies of the commission’s nearly 500 standards are available in the police department lobby upon advanced request.
Written comments can be addressed to Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc., 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155 or emailed to calea@calea.org.
The department has been accredited since 1993 and received Meritorious Accreditation Awards in 2010, 2013 and 2016, according to the release.
For more information, call Cpl. Steve Eastvedt, the department’s accreditation manager, at 563-589-7889.