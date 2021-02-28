An upcoming series of free webinars will educate participants on how to manage the day-to-day stresses of rural life, according to a press release.
The Rural Resiliency webinar series will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. on four consecutive Tuesday nights, from March 2 to 23.
The series was made possible via a partnership between Iowa State University Extension & Outreach and Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque.
"This webinar series is a discussion starter and healthy mindset promoter for dealing with rural behavioral and brain health, communication skills and relationship enrichment for self, marriage and families," the press release stated.
Interested residents can register at www.aep.iastate.edu/stress. Questions about the program can be directed to Larry Tranel, of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, by calling 563-583-6496 or sending an email to tranel@iastate.edu.