A Dubuque drug dealer who had more than 33 pounds of marijuana was sentenced today to more than two years in federal prison for having a gun while being the subject of a no-contact order.
Marcus J. McDaniel, 24, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to two years and seven months in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of possession of a firearm while subject to an order of protection.
He must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
A press release states that a no-contact order was issued on July 8, 2020, against McDaniel after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.
The Dubuque Drug Task Force already in April 2020 had received tips about McDaniel's residence in possible connection with drug-dealing activity. In August 2020, they arrested a woman who had four THC cartridges she had just bought from McDaniel at his Arlington Street residence, according to court documents.
The task force subsequently went through McDaniel's garbage when it was set out for collection and found further evidence of drug activity.
On Aug. 29, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the apartment and found McDaniel carrying a loaded pistol with an extended magazine, documents state. McDaniel was still subject to the no-contact order at that time.
"Inside McDaniel’s apartment, law enforcement seized at least 33 pounds of marijuana," the release states.
That included more than 8 pounds of raw marijuana and 325 "pre-rolled marijuana blunts" collectively weighing about 19.5 pounds, documents state.
McDaniel initially was charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with control of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender, failure to affix a drug stamp, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. Those charges were dismissed when the federal case was pursued.