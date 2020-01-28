A Dubuque man who stabbed a teen was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison.
Brett A. Gilden, 39, was convicted by a jury in November in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County of willful injury causing bodily injury, going armed with intent and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
Gilden stabbed Dustin R. McGonigle, 19, on April 12 during a fight that occurred when Gilden attempted to confront the father of one of McGonigle’s friends. McGonigle’s injuries included a ruptured colon, according to court documents.
Gilden argued that he acted in self-defense after he was attacked.
Gilden was on probation for four forgery convictions at the time of the attack.
Judge Thomas Bitter on Monday sentenced Gilden to a total of 10 years in prison for the three charges related to the stabbing.
He also revoked Gilden’s probation for the four other charges and imposed a five-year sentence for each. Gilden’s 10 years related to the attack will be served at the same time as the 20 years for the forgery convictions.
“You were given the benefit of a suspended sentence and formal probation (on the forgery charges), with a chance to prove you can succeed on probation,” Bitter said. “You admitted to one dirty (drug screening), and then you were found guilty of three indictable matters, including two felonies.”
Assistant County Attorney Mike Whalen requested that Gilden be sentenced to 20 years in prison on the new and old charges.
Defense attorney Daniel Dlouhy asked that Gilden’s probation violations be punished with him being sent to the state correctional facility on Elm Street in Dubuque. Dlouhy argued that Gilden would succeed at the halfway house and have a chance to be rehabilitated.
Dlouhy said Gilden had a chance of getting his job back from his previous employer, had a vehicle and was taking community college classes.
“So he’s certainly employable,” Dlouhy said. “But the biggest issue for him is he has been in custody for almost 250 days. I certainly think that serves any need for justice to be met.”
Bitter, though, noted that a conviction of willful injury causing serious bodily injury requires a mandatory prison sentence. The judge also noted that, while on probation, it took Gilden about six months to pick up new charges.
In a separate-but-related case, Gilden recently was charged with witness tampering. Court documents state that he passed notes to McGonigle — also jailed due to an unrelated probation violation.
“The note signed by ‘Brett’ had extensive knowledge of the willful-injury case and offered a bribe of $5,000 for McGonigle to recant his story,” documents state. “That note also gave a version of what McGonigle should say and instructed McGonigle to call Gilden’s attorney with this new version.”
Dlouhy said Gilden “fully intends to contest that (new) charge” and “he will still be pursuing a potential appeal or post-conviction relief in this matter, depending on what the outcome of this new charge is.”
Gilden is scheduled to have a court hearing on that charge on Wednesday, Jan. 29.