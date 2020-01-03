GALENA, Ill. — Galena police confirmed Thursday they are investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday.
Police responded to the 600 block of Gear Street at about 1:40 a.m. Saturday after receiving a report of gunshots having been fired, according to a press release issued Thursday by Police Chief Lori Huntington.
It states that officers determined no one was injured and that an unoccupied vehicle was damaged. One shell casing was located at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.
Huntington said no additional information would be released at this time.