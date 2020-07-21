PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. has recognized the City of Platteville and a local volunteer, according to a press release.
The city earned Wisconsin Main Street Awards in the following categories:
• Best New Building: Ruxton Apartments.
• Best Volunteer Engagement Program: Platteville Community Gardens.
• Best Historic Restoration: Carnegie Library.
Additionally, Tud Bowden, who helped develop the Music in the Park concert series and helped organize the historic Walk Down Main Street, was named a volunteer of the year.