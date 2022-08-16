GALENA, Iowa — A Dubuque man has been resentenced to two years, six months in prison related to his presence at a fatal 2018 crash on the Julien Dubuque Bridge after his probation was revoked.
Nathan L. Scott, 40, of Dubuque, recently was given the sentence in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court after previously pleading guilty to a charge of perjury and for an unrelated guilty plea to a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Following his prison term, Scott must serve a year of mandatory supervised release, formerly known as parole.
Scott previously was sentenced to 90 days in jail and two years of probation in June 2021 after pleading guilty to the perjury charge. Related charges of failure to stop after a crash involving personal injury or death and driving with a revoked license were dismissed.
However, his probation was revoked following the possession of methamphetamine charge, which was filed in April. Scott pleaded guilty to the charge.
The perjury charge, as well as the two previously dismissed charges, stemmed from a Nov. 28, 2018, crash on the Julien Dubuque Bridge that resulted in the death of Luke J. Billmeyer, 30, of Dubuque.
Authorities previously said Scott was driving east on the bridge when his vehicle broke down. Billmeyer was a passenger and was helping push the car from behind when it was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by Whitaker J. Ingles, 28, of Dyersville, Iowa.
Billmeyer was pronounced dead at the scene.
Former Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney John Hay previously told the Telegraph Herald that Scott lied under oath to a grand jury Dec. 18, 2018, when he said he was not driving the vehicle when it broke down on the bridge.
Ingles had been charged in connection with the incident with driving under the influence in a crash causing death, driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
However, all of those charges were dismissed Jan. 28, 2021. Current State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf previously told the TH that he did not believe the charges could have been proven beyond a reasonable doubt because of information that questioned whether or not Ingles had illegal drugs in her system at the time of the wreck.
Authorities reported that a urine sample from Ingles after the crash showed she had amphetamines in her system. However, Ingles later said she was on prescription medication that also would yield a positive result for amphetamines.