GALENA, Iowa — A Dubuque man has been resentenced to two years, six months in prison related to his presence at a fatal 2018 crash on the Julien Dubuque Bridge after his probation was revoked.

Nathan L. Scott, 40, of Dubuque, recently was given the sentence in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court after previously pleading guilty to a charge of perjury and for an unrelated guilty plea to a charge of possession of methamphetamine.