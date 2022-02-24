LANCASTER, Wis. — The Lancaster Area Chamber of Commerce recently recognized business and civic leaders across the community during its annual banquet.

The awards presented were:

  • Citizen of the Year: John Edge
  • Business Leader of the Year: Karri Schauff
  • New Business of the Year: The Coffee Tree
  • Outstanding Organization: Grant County Thrift Shop
  • Business Improvement: Jaclyn Bevan
  • Lifetime Achievement Award: Douglas & Elizabeth Davies
  • Educator of the Year: Brian Knapp
  • Business of the Year: Sleep Inn & Suites

