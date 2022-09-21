PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville city leaders are pondering the future of two trail projects after not receiving as much grant funding as initially hoped.
The city applied earlier this year for grants from the Department of Transportation and the Department of Natural Resources for the Mound View Park Trail and Main Street Trail Connection projects.
The city last month received initial approval for the DNR money, but it did not receive any grant funding from the DOT. This has left the city to consider the projects’ financial feasibility in the face of other budgetary needs.
“The intention was that if we got both the DNR and the DOT grants that they would match each other, and there would be no local match,” said Director of Public Works Howard Crofoot at a recent Common Council meeting. “However, the DOT grant did not come through.”
The two projects would see the widening and expansion of both trails, among other improvements. After the $1.2 million in grant funding, the city would need to fund about $1.9 million to complete both as initially proposed.
“If the decision was to fund that right now, (the city) would be borrowing … or somebody needs to make a gift,” City Manager Adam Ruechel advised council members.
City staff has been evaluating ways to reduce the projects’ scope or find additional funding in hopes of reducing city costs.
Proposed cutbacks to the Mound View Park Trail include not installing lighting and/or eliminating a proposed pedestrian bridge. For the Main Street Trail Connection, the city could choose to not install lighting and/or cut a proposed parking lot expansion.
Common Council members could also choose to not move forward on one or both projects at all.
Several community groups have asked the city to accept the grants, pledging assistance with finding additional funds.
Leaders from the Platteville Community Arboretum and Inspiring Community Inc. spoke in favor of the projects and pushed council members to approve the projects in their entirety.
However, PCA President Bob Hundhausen said he understood the “steep burden” that could put on the city and advised that something would be better than nothing.
“Our way of thinking is, you know, if you build it, they’ll come. If you build a portion of these trails, even if it’s without parking lot expansions or a bridge, that just means that future grants down the road will be easier,” Hundhausen said. “Those are things we can add (later).”
City staff are now in conversation with PCA and Inspiring Community to evaluate project feasibility and additional funding opportunities. They will provide Common Council members with updated recommendations at their next meeting, and the council is expected to vote on the matter Oct. 11.
