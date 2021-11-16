Sorry, an error occurred.
ELKADER, Iowa -- The bridge at a Clayton County historic site will be lit this weekend to kick off the holiday season.
The fifth annual bridge lighting at Motor Mill Historic Site will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at 23002 Grain Road in rural Elkader. The light display will be turned on at 5 p.m.
The bridge lighting also will mark the end of events at Motor Mill for the year, according to Clayton County Conservation.
Refreshments will be provided, and gifts will be available for purchase.
