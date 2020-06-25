DYERSVILLE, Iowa — For months, plans related to the highly anticipated Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams movie site have been placed on hold. However, local officials said they hope to learn in the next week if the game is on.
MLB announced this week plans for a 60-game season, erasing concerns that no games would be played this year.
“Obviously, it is a relief to us to hear that there is baseball,” said Roman Weinberg, director of operations for Go the Distance Baseball, the movie site’s owner, on Wednesday. “We have never heard any updates but do expect to have more answers in the next week.”
The season is expected to begin July 23 or 24, with games taking place in stadiums without fans, but it is unclear when the schedule will be released.
The Aug. 13 matchup between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox in Dyersville garnered national and even international headlines when it was announced last August. Officials have continued to make progress on a new, 8,000-seat ballpark on the site for what is slated to be the first-ever MLB contest held in Iowa.
However, health concerns and scheduling details could put the Aug. 13 contest in jeopardy.
MLB’s announcement about restarting the season came at a time when more players are testing positive for COVID-19. Colorado Rockies star Charlie Blackmon and at least seven members of the Philadelphia Phillies are among those with confirmed cases of the virus.
Details of the 60-game schedule also cast doubt on whether the White Sox-Yankees matchup will come to fruition.
Under the MLB plan, teams will only play games against those within their division or the corresponding regional division in the other league. A matchup between the Yankees and White Sox does not meet these criteria.
In addition to the game itself, local tourism officials were planning a four-day celebration that was initially poised to include a country music concert, celebrity question-and-answer session and historical baseball exhibits.
As COVID-19 cases throughout Iowa and the U.S. continued to climb, local officials have put these plans on hold, said Karla Thompson, executive director of Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce.
“The festivities we have just put on hold and, at this point, (they) probably won’t happen,” she said. “We may do a viewing party, but we are not pursuing our original plan.”
Thompson said the chamber is still working to finish its “If You Build It,” exhibit located downtown. The exhibit will feature baseball history, background on the movie and Field of Dreams site. It is expected to open in mid-July.