Recently filed campaign finance reports show significant fundraising by two Republicans vying for an area seat in the Iowa House of Representatives and some uncontested candidates building up cash for the general election.
Campaigns for state and county races recently had to report financial activity to the state for the period from Jan. 1 to May 14. The primary elections will be held on June 7.
As one of the most hotly contested primaries in the state, the Republican fight for House District 66 — covering all of Jones County and most of Jackson County — drew the biggest influx of funds in the period. Incumbent Iowa Reps. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, and Lee Hein, R-Monticello, are facing off in the primary.
Hein received $35,625 in the period — $22,825 from individuals and $12,800 from political action committees.
“I have been very pleased in how my supporters have stepped up and contributed to my campaign to position me to have the opportunity to represent them again,” he said. “Of course, the amount of money, as a conservative farmer, that we are raising and what outside groups are bringing in is astronomical. But that’s just the way politics works now.”
Bradley received $30,187 in the period — $29,387 from individuals and $800 from political action committees.
“You see where my money is coming from? The state of Iowa,” Bradley said. “It’s not PAC money. It’s mostly from my district, too.”
But PACs can contribute to candidates other than through cash contributions. From Jan. 1 to May 14, two national lobbyist groups spent $74,618 on behalf of Bradley’s campaign, through a mix of canvassing work, digital advertising, mailers and other materials. Americans for Prosperity — the super PAC founded by oil billionaires Charles and David Koch — provided $59,433 of that. The other $15,185 came from the Iowa-based, evangelical Christian, anti-abortion PAC The Family Leader.
Bradley told the Telegraph Herald that he did not follow PACs spending on his behalf and was surprised to learn how much they had provided.
“I don’t contact them. They don’t contact me. I don’t know what they’re doing,” he said. “But I’m grateful that they did help me.”
Bradley has placed his anti-abortion views at the heart of his campaign, contrasting those with Hein’s past votes against the Legislature’s Republican majority’s most stringent abortion restrictions — a ban once a fetal heartbeat is detected and a constitutional amendment stating no one has a right to an abortion.
Hein said he was more surprised and disappointed by Americans for Prosperity backing Bradley’s campaign.
“I wonder why they’re truly spending as much money, as much time and effort on this as they are,” he said. “If you look at different bills and see how they are registered, the only bill where I didn’t vote the way they had registered for or against was the biofuels bill. ... It is very evident to me that big petroleum is involved in this race.”
Bradley’s was the only area campaign to receive independent funding support from outside PACs.
The Republican candidates for House District 72 — which will represent the westernmost and northernmost portions of the City of Dubuque, plus the rural area north to the Dubuque County line — raised far less than Bradley and Hein but still had a strong showing.
Retired factory worker Greg Parker received $6,192, spent $6,153 and ended with $39 cash on hand.
Jennifer Smith received $9,123, spent $5,834 and ended with $6,712 cash on hand.
The winner of that primary will face Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, in the general election. For the period, he received $2,870, spent $4,593 and ended with $17,112 cash on hand.
Uncontested primary races
Candidates in legislative districts without primary opponents also reported fundraising and spending in the period.
- Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, raised $8,678 and spent $16,003, ending with $33,850 cash on hand. Of that spending, $13,000 was in a donation to the Republican Party of Iowa. No other candidate has filed to run for House District 65.
- Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, received $1,970, spent $3,927 and ended with $13,241 on hand.
- Iowa Rep. Anne Osmundson received $280, spent $210 and ended with $7,427 cash on hand.
- Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, is running in the new Senate District 33. She received $2,490, spent $1,158 and ended with $29,090. Democrat Matt Robinson, of rural Dubuque, also is running for Senate District 33. He received $4,125, spent $2,573 and ended with $1,552 on hand.
- Iowa Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-Dewitt, is running for reelection in House District 70, which now will include Maquoketa and southwest Jackson County. He received $1,900, spent nothing and ended with $3,788. Democrat Kay Pence, of Eldridge, is also running for District 70. She received $7,574, spent $3,091 and ended with $4,483 cash on hand.
- Current Iowa Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, is running for Iowa House District 67 — which covers all of Delaware County and southern Buchanan County — after being drawn into the same district as Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, in the 2021 redistricting. Johnson received $1,300, spent $5,057 and ended with $11,051 on hand. Democrat Terry McGovern, of Earlville, is running for District 67. He raised $1,415, spent nothing and ended with $1,415.
Iowa Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, is running in the new Senate District 35, which would include southwest Jackson County and Maquoketa. She received $8,213, spent $2,182 and ended with $26,075 on hand. Democrat Joe Brown has filed to run in Senate District 35 but did not file a finance report.
