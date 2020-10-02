Police said an intoxicated driver led authorities on a chase that reached speeds topping 70 mph in a 25-mph zone Wednesday night in Dubuque.
Brian T. Lee, 28, of Des Moines, was arrested at 1:18 a.m. Thursday in the area of Clark and West 17th streets on charges of felony eluding, operating while intoxicated and interference with official acts.
Court documents state that Lee’s vehicle was stopped for speeding at about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Dodge and Lombard streets. The vehicle pulled into a gas station parking lot at Dodge Street and Devon Drive, a female passenger exited, and the vehicle sped away north on Devon.
Police followed as Lee’s vehicle reached a speed of 72 mph in a 25-mph zone. The vehicle turned right onto Mineral Street while traveling at 60 mph. Police followed Lee’s vehicle onto O’Hagen Street and University Avenue, then Irving, Delaware and Algona streets.
The vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign at North Algona Street and North Grandview Avenue and headed east before turning onto Rosedale Avenue “at which point the vehicle was traveling too fast to safely continue pursuit,” documents state.
Officers checking the area then saw the vehicle heading east on Angela Street, where the vehicle struck a curb, popping a tire.
Lee fled the vehicle on foot but was arrested quickly. Police smelled and observed marijuana in the vehicle.
Lee also was cited with various traffic citations.