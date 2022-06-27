Question: What are the plans for the closed frontage road near Dubuque’s Starbucks? It has been closed for years.
Answer: The Plaza 20 east frontage road has been closed at the Devon Drive intersection since December 2020.
City officials closed the intersection with the opening of Dubuque’s Sonic restaurant as officials already were grappling with traffic congestion and safety concerns. The city started running into traffic problems in the area after Starbucks opened in 2018 and issued a citation to the company, though it was dropped after the coffee shop opened a two-lane drive-thru.
City officials said when they closed the frontage road intersection that it would remain closed until it could implement permanent measures to restrict vehicles from turning onto the frontage road from Devon Drive and Dodge Street.
In response to questions from the Telegraph Herald, City Engineer Gus Psihoyos wrote in an email Friday that the temporary barricades closing the road would remain in place until the owners of Plaza 20 Shopping Center grant a permanent easement through the shopping center to carry frontage road traffic that then wants to exit the center westbound onto Dodge.
Once the easement is granted, the intersection will be permanently closed “with full concrete curb and gutter, landscaping, and appropriate signage and barrier devices,” Psihoyos wrote.
“The city and Plaza 20 owners continue discussions regarding the permanent ingress/egress easement through the shopping center in order to bring a permanent solution to the issue,” he wrote.
Sara Kahle Hutchinson, vice president of Plaza 20 Shopping Center, said the center is working with the city to resolve the matter as soon as possible.
“We’re doing everything we can to work together to get it solved,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.