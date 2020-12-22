CASSVILLE, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is accepting public comments regarding a construction project in the Village of Cassville that involves the replacement of deficient and substandard water mains on Bluff and Fredrick streets.
The department has determined that construction will not result in significant adverse environmental effects and does not intend to conduct further environmental review before funding the project, according to a press release.
People wishing to submit comments regarding the decision and potential environmental impacts of this project can call 608-266-9955 or write to Kevin Olson, Community Financial Assistance, Department of Natural Resources, CF/2 101 S. Webster St., P.O. Box 7921, Madison WI 53707.