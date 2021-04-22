PEOSTA, Iowa -- The Peosta/Northeast Iowa Community College branch of the Dubuque County Library System has temporarily closed due to a water main break.
System Director Michael Wright said a water main in the branch broke Wednesday night. He credited staff members for recognizing the problem quickly and preventing further damage.
The incident did not damage collections at the library but caused some damage to carpet in the building.
Library officials have not determined when the branch will reopen. However, Wright anticipates the closure will only last for "a few days."
He said residents can check on the status of the Peosta/NICC branch by calling the library's Asbury branch at 563-582-0008. Officials also will post updates to social media and the library system's website at dubcolib.org.