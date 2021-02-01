LANCASTER, Wis. — Although Wisconsin’s spring election is months away, the race for a Lancaster Common Council seat already has heated up.
The two candidates for the District 2 seat — incumbent Bob Schmidt and former At-large Council Member Kate Reuter — filed challenges claiming the other’s name should be removed from the ballot for allegedly violating state election rules.
“We’ve never really come across this before,” said City Clerk David Kurihara. “It’s the first time I’ve ever heard of a local challenge being made.”
Candidates must collect at least 20 signatures to appear on the ballot for the April 6 election.
Schmidt and Reuter filed nomination papers weeks before the Jan. 5 filing deadline, but Schmidt returned to City Hall, shortly before the 5 p.m. cutoff to inspect Reuter’s papers. The next day, he filed a challenge.
Schmidt said the address printed on the header of Reuter’s papers belonged to that of another candidate with a nearly identical name — District 4 Council Member Katie Reuter, who is running for re-election in April. The two women are not related.
Schmidt claimed the address could have led signatories to believe they were signing for Katie, not Kate.
State code requires that candidates provide accurate information, or all signatures on the offending pages can be rejected.
Traditionally, Kurihara prints forms for each candidate as a courtesy. He attributed the misprinted address on the form he supplied to a computer error, which he overlooked.
Kate Reuter questioned Schmidt’s intentions because he waited until it was too late for her to correct the problem.
“I looked at it as Bob didn’t want me on the ballot,” she told the Telegraph Herald.
Schmidt would not explain what motivated his decision to challenge Kate Reuter’s candidacy.
“Anybody can look at those papers,” he said.
Kate Reuter filed a response on Jan. 8 stating that she provided the correct address in other sections of her forms. She said she collected signatures in person, making apparent to signatories whose nomination they were supporting.
Meanwhile, she discovered that Schmidt had not personally obtained at least one signature on his nomination papers.
State code requires that candidates personally collect all signatures. Frustrated, Reuter filed a challenge against Schmidt.
She included a statement from Craig Reukauf, a detective sergeant with the Grant County Sheriff’s Department who said that in December he was approached outside of his residence by local businessman Steve Walker.
Reukauf said Walker asked him to sign Schmidt’s nomination papers.
In her challenge, Reuter speculated that Schmidt had not personally obtained other signatures.
Walker told the TH that Schmidt never asked him to collect signatures.
“I offered to get signatures for him,” Walker said. “I didn’t go door to door. ... I happened to run into (Reukauf) on my way home. I feel horrible.”
Walker said he could not recall whether he collected additional signatures.
Schmidt maintained that he circulated his own papers.
“I don’t know how it happened,” he said. “It was long ago, and it just happened.”
In his filed response, Schmidt said Wisconsin code states that an entire sheet of signatures cannot be disqualified in the event one is ruled invalid.
Kurihara consulted the city attorney and Wisconsin Elections Commission. He recently rejected both challenges.
Kurihara rested his decision on a provision in state code that entitles nomination papers to a “presumption of validity.”
While Kate Reuter’s papers contained an error, the rest of the document substantially complied, he said. Reuter also could not prove Schmidt had not collected his remaining signatures.
Kurihara also considered the “will of the electors.”
“Do they want these candidates on the ballot or not?” he asked. “In my mind, it seems like they should both be on the ballot.”