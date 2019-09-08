MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A 240-acre addition will be made this year to Jackson County’s conservation land.
Officials with Jackson County Conservation recently announced the acquisition of a 240-acre parcel located between Miles and Sabula off 64th Street. The land was donated by Jackson County resident Paul Papke, who died in 2008.
Don Yanda, a member of the Jackson County Conservation Board, said the property will come under the control of Jackson County Conservation on Oct. 31. It mainly will be utilized as a wildlife area, as requested by Papke.
The property previously was under the stewardship of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, which enrolled it in the Iowa Hunter Access Program, according to Daryl Parker, executive director of Jackson County Conservation.
The property, now renamed the Papke Wildlife Area, still will be open for public hunting, Yanda said.
“We’re trying to keep with the wishes of the previous owner,” Yanda said. “That is about the extent of what we will do.”
In a newsletter, Parker said officials plan to install a trail system throughout the area, and will rehabilitate two ponds and develop a forest management plan for 95 acres of woodland.
“This is an exciting new addition to the conservation department, as most of our current management areas are primarily forestland associated with the Maquoketa River corridor,” Parker said in the newsletter. “This property is dominated by upland prairie and provides habitat for the many upland species not found in a forested environment.”
Attempts to reach Parker for additional comment for this story were unsuccessful.
Yanda said there is limited conservation land in the southeast portion of the county, so this acquisition is welcome.
“It’s not land that is cultivatable, so this is really the best use for it,” Yanda said.