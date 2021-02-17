Another cold-temperature record was set this morning in Dubuque.
The low temperature sank to 17 degrees below zero, according to the National Weather Service.
The previous cold-temperature mark for Feb. 17 was 13 below, set in 1973.
It marked the second record cold in four days in the city.
Dubuque broke a 146-year-old cold-weather record Sunday. The high temperature of minus 4 degrees was the coldest high temperature for Feb. 14, according to the National Weather Service.
The previous mark was 3 degrees above zero, set in 1875.
The weather service forecast calls for gradual warming the remainder of this week in Dubuque, with daytime high temperatures in the teens.