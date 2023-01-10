The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors is mulling the idea of merging two elected county positions, though such a move ultimately would require voter action.
During a work session Monday, Supervisor Ann McDonough proposed that the county merge the positions of auditor and recorder as a way to address the vacancy created by the Jan. 3 resignation of Recorder John Murphy, who had been reelected to the position in November.
“We’ve been given an opportunity, an unprecedented opportunity,” McDonough said. “The Iowa Code does allow for the combining of this position with another elected official.”
Dubuque County Auditor Kevin Dragotto has taken over management of the recorder’s office since Murphy’s departure. While Iowa Code requires supervisors to appoint someone to the vacant recorder position within 40 days of Murphy’s resignation, Dragotto said there are no repercussions specified in the code if a replacement is not found.
“While it does state that they shall make the appointment in 40 days, it doesn’t say what happens on day 41,” Dragotto said.
McDonough said combining the two positions would improve the efficiency of the Dubuque County offices and provide savings to taxpayers by effectively eliminating the recorder position.
The county recorder’s current annual salary is $94,183.
Dragotto said a study was conducted in 2015 exploring the potential savings of combining the auditor and recorder positions, though he could not make it available Monday.
The Dubuque County auditor serves as commissioner for elections in the county and clerk for the Board of Supervisors and also handles the county’s finances. The position also oversees the county’s geographic information system and mapping, zoning and facilities and maintenance departments.
The county recorder leads the management and maintenance of death and vital records; ATV, boat and snowmobile registrations; and real estate records.
Supervisor Wayne Kenniker questioned whether merging the positions would put too heavy a workload on the county auditor and asked if the recorder could be combined with another county position instead.
“Do we have the opportunity to balance some workload here with someone else who is not loaded as heavy?” Kenniker said.
Dragotto said following the meeting that he supports the idea to merge the two positions and that his current oversight of the recorder’s office has been manageable.
“I think it’s a great idea,” he said. “The recorder position is not one that is highly demanding, and it would not add a whole lot to my plate or anybody else’s plate.”
However, combining the two positions ultimately would be up to the residents of Dubuque County, not the supervisors.
Dragotto said that in order to merge the two positions, residents must submit a petition asking for the recorder and auditor positions to be combined. The supervisors then could call for the proposed merger to be on the ballot for the November 2024 election at the earliest.
If the measure were to receive a majority of votes in its favor, the county recorder and auditor position would be combined.
However, Iowa Code requires that a petition to merge the positions contain a number of signatures equal to at least 25% of the total votes cast in the highest vote-receiving county office in the most recent election.
In this case, that would be the Dubuque County attorney election held last year, which means petitioners would need to secure nearly 10,000 signatures.
Supervisor Harley Pothoff said he recognizes the potential savings of merging the two positions, but he added that securing enough signatures for the required petition would be difficult.
“That’s a heavy lift in itself,” he said. “That’s going to take several people to accomplish.”
Kenniker said following the meeting that he wants to discuss potential pros and cons of merging the positions with county employees in the recorder’s office, but he does see the financial savings it would create for the county.
“I think it’s the responsible thing to right-size the workforce of the county,” he said.
Dragotto pointed out that one other county in Iowa — Woodbury County — also has combined its recorder and auditor positions.
Supervisors agreed to table the discussion for “two to three weeks” to provide time for them to assess if county residents were interested in the idea and if there is enough public support for it.
“I think we need to take some time to see what the pulse is in the county to get a petition,” Pothoff said.
McDonough said that if residents make an effort to file a petition in time for the 2024 election, the supervisors likely still could appoint someone to the county recorder position, though applicants would need to know that the job could be temporary.
“If someone wants to come forward and apply, they need to know the lay of the land,” McDonough said. “That is the advantage of having this kind of discussion up front.”
