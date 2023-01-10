The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors is mulling the idea of merging two elected county positions, though such a move ultimately would require voter action.

During a work session Monday, Supervisor Ann McDonough proposed that the county merge the positions of auditor and recorder as a way to address the vacancy created by the Jan. 3 resignation of Recorder John Murphy, who had been reelected to the position in November.

