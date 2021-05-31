EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- People lined up along Sinsinawa Avenue with red and blue balloons, popcorn and popsicles for the annual East Dubuque Memorial Day parade on today.
After COVID-19 canceled East Dubuque's 2020 Memorial Day parade, the community was able to be together again for a town tradition.
"I hope the parade grows every year and brings people from other towns," said Ryan Loney of East Dubuque. "It would be cool if it could be something East Dubuque is known for."
Loney said she, her husband and three children go to the parade each year. Seeing the horses and collecting candy was a big attraction for her family, she said, and the old fire trucks caught their eye this year.
"It's great we're able to do (the parade). Our veterans should be celebrated every day, but it's nice to have such a big celebration today," she said.
Owner of East Dubuque's Mulgrew's Tavern, Slots & Liquor Store, Dalene Temperley worked with her family to put together a float decked out in small American flags and red, white and blue tinsel.
For Temperley, the parade was a way to celebrate Memorial Day and the tavern's 100th year in business, she said.
"This is awesome. I'm getting choked up, last year we couldn't have the parade," Temperley said as she remembered the cancelation of the parade in the previous year.
The Mulgrew's Tavern parade float included several of Temperley's family members who tossed candy and necklaces to the crowd as they drove by.
Every year, East Dubuque Schools' band students march in the parade while performing "America the Beautiful." Band director Meredith McNaught said it was exciting to be outside again after COVID-19 canceled several events in the last year.
"It's nice to have the parade again, and I always tell the kids it's nice to do this every year for Memorial Day," she said.
East Dubuque's District Library board members and volunteers walked in the parade, handing out candy and papers and bookmarks to share information about summer library programs with the parade attendees.
A goal of the library officials and volunteers at the parade was to utilize the event as a way to get the word out about their expansion project. The project includes an addition to the already-existing library building.
"We have a ton of programs and meetings happening through the library, but we have no space," said Diane Gallagher, library board member.
Sam Recker of Dubuque grew up in East Dubuque and said she wouldn't miss the parade.
"The kids are fun to watch and it's cool to see the wagons and the (veterans) marching," she said.
An old neighbor of Recker's who joined her for the parade was Jo Powers of East Dubuque. Powers said the parade had a huge crowd and she enjoyed the variety of floats and groups throughout the event.
After the parade wrapped up, Recker said would go back to her childhood home where her mom still lives and they'd be able to hear the military services at the East Dubuque Cemetery on Hill Street, from there.
At the military services, Patricia Cogan of Hazel Green encouraged her two daughters to put their hands on their hearts during the national anthem.
Monday's parade and military services was the first big outing for Cogan and her family, since COVID-19 shut down a lot of events and restaurants.
"It was kind of scary, but the kids had fun and it was nice to be normal," Cogan said.
Some of Cogan's and her husband's relatives served in the military and attending the Memorial Day parade and military services is a tradition for them, Cogan said.
Cogan and her family said the military services were always excellent, and that they like to hear the new statistics about veterans and wars that are shared each year.
Following the military services, Cogan said they like to visit the graves of loved ones, some of whom are veterans, and say a few prayers.
"It's important to honor our country and those who fought for us," she said.