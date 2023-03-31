U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, (at far left) questions U.S. agriculture secretary and former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack (at far right) during a House Appropriations Committee subcommittee hearing in Washington on Thursday. Vilsack told Hinson that he expects the spread of avian influenza to continue.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, discussed priorities for next year’s federal budget with U.S. Agriculture Secretary and former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack during a U.S. House Appropriations Committee subcommittee hearing on Thursday.
Vilsack — a Democrat and first U.S. agriculture secretary to serve under two presidents — spoke before the Subcommittee on Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration, on which Hinson serves. Hinson questioned Vilsack about trade and the avian influenza wreaking havoc on the region’s egg and chicken producers.
“Iowa is the second-largest exporter of agricultural commodities,” she said. “Last week in a hearing with the Senate Finance Committee, the trade representative confirmed that tariff reduction is not a part of the trade agenda for the Biden administration. China and the (European Union) are certainly taking a different approach. Knowing that you agree that trade is so important to the health of our industry and Iowa’s producers, how can the (U.S. Department of Agriculture) continue to leverage trade promotion programs to ensure that American agriculture is competitive with some of these foreign entities and foreign competitors?”
Recommended for you
Vilsack said President Joe Biden’s administration had made headway with some tariff reductions and that more are planned, especially with Mexico.
“We’ve actually had some success in tariff reductions — tariff reduction and an expansion of safeguards in Japan, which has led to more beef exports; tariff reduction on corn, wheat and frozen pork in Vietnam; tariff reductions in the Philippines for corn, pork and poultry; tariff reductions to expand opportunities and blending requirements for ethanol in Panama; expanded poultry access in the Middle East and even cherries access in India,” he said.
Asked about bird flu by Hinson, Vilsack said his department expects its spread to continue. As of Wednesday, the disease had been detected in more than 58 million backyard and commercial birds since January 2022, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Outbreaks have been reported in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.
“Unfortunately, I don’t think it’s going to be episodic,” he said. “We’re working with the industry to make sure they have biosecurity in place at those plants. … We’re taking a look at the design of these facilities in terms of airflow to make sure we minimize the risk of transmission. Finally, we need to continue to work on vaccines. We’re not anywhere near where we need to be.”
After the hearing, Hinson said she would continue to pay attention to the spread of avian influenza and the federal response to it.
“We saw inflation hit, but demand (for eggs) didn’t drop,” she said. “Inflation was super high in December, but demand didn’t drop because of the holiday baking season. Now inflation is high, but now it’s Easter, so demand is still high again. We have been talking about all of the different practice changes (producers) have made internally. But they can’t lose millions of birds or control demand.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.