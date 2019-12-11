SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
The Salvation Army, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 1099 Iowa St., open chapel.
Teen DIY: Holiday Painted Ornaments, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Create splatter paint or hand-drawn holiday ornaments. Get creative, and make a gift for a loved one or yourself. Project can take as little as 15 minutes. For grades 6-12 grade.
Ladies’ Night Out: Shopping, with PJ Chapin’s Boutique & Potosa Spa, 4 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St. Features an evening of fashion, drinks, specials and more. There will be games and chances to win prizes throughout the evening and fashions and modeling from PJ Chapin’s Boutique.
Adaptive Sports Open Gym Program — Wheelchair Basketball, 6 p.m., Carver Elementary School, 2007 Radford Road. Learn about all of the possibilities in a non-competitive, yet challenging environment. Each month, there will be numerous adaptive sports opportunities, featuring one sport.
Tree of Love Tree Lighting Ceremony, 6:30 p.m., Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill. The program will feature music and light refreshments. The gift shop will be open. The cost for tiered level of giving is $10, $15, $20 and $30. Each ornament will be personalized and placed on the Tree of Love. Details: 815-777-6056.
Thursday
Toy Themed Storytime, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Enjoy a variety of themed story times. For ages 3-6.
Writer’s Club, 5:45 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. New and experienced writers are invited for interactive writing exercises. Participants can share writing with the group but don’t have to. Pencils, notepads, and snacks provided. For grades 2-5.
Movie Night, 6 p.m., Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. Featuring “Bells of St. Mary’s.” Movie begins at 6:30. Popcorn, soda, beer and wine are available for purchase. Suggested donation, $2.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 1 p.m. Kitchen bingo; 1 p.m. line dancing.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Community Movie Nights at the Five Flags Theater — “Christmas Vacation,” 6 p.m. 405 Main St. Hosted by the Leisure Services Department. Admission is free.
Lou Oswald, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Today-Thursday
“A Nice Family Christmas,” 7:30 p.m., Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road. It’s Christmas Eve, and a reporter on the brink of being fired has been assigned a story about a typical family Christmas — his family’s Christmas.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Thursday
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Barry Gentry, 5 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St. Riverboat Lounge.
Blu Flame, 6 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Free Movie — “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” 6 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Directed by Quentin Tarantino and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. 2 hours, 42 minutes. Rated R.
Jackyl, 8 p.m., Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
LEARNING
Today
Device Advice, 2 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Have questions about a smartphone, tablet, or other portable device? Come in for help.
Toastmasters, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W 11th St. Conquer the fear of public speaking and develop speaking, communication, and leadership skills in a safe learning environment.
Thursday
Makerspace Grand Opening, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. At this drop-in style program, learn about Makerspaces, upcoming programs, free times and how to certify as a Safe Maker. Children should be accompanied by an adult.
LITERARY ARTS
Thursday
Books & Brews, 6:30 p.m., Molly’s Mountaintop Coffee, 16991 Asbury Road. Join for this monthly roaming book club.
LIFESTYLE
Today
Community of the Living Word Prayer Group, 7 p.m., Sacr ed Heart Church, 2215 Windsor Ave. Holy Spirit Parish/basement of the offices. Enter off the parking lot. Handicap accessible. Details: 563-588-2486 or 563-556-1368.
Thursday
Dubuque’s Memory Cafe, 10 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. A place for friendship for people with dementia and their caregivers.
Soup in a Jar, 6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Learn about dehydrating fruits and vegetables, then create a dehydrated soup mix. Gather your friends and family and schedule a private cooking class. Details: 563-207-8932.
DESTINATIONS
Thursday
University of Dubuque December Commencement 2019, 3 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7:30 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. 7:30-8:30 weigh in, 8:40 meeting. Details: Carrie, 563-588-9613.
Noon Lions Club, 12 p.m., Diamond Jo Casino, second floor, 301 Bell St. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Basilica Basement Group, 7 p.m., St. Francis Basilica, 104 Second St., Dyersville, Iowa.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. Details: 563-557-9196.
Thursday
Al-Anon, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
The Compassionate Friends Support Group Candle Light Service, 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 170 Montgomery Ave., East Dubuque, Ill. Candle light service. A support group for parents who have lost children.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
Ag Coffee — Tar Spot, 9 a.m., Jones County Extension, 800 N. Maple St., Monticello, Iowa. Tar spot, a relatively new foliar disease in corn here in Iowa and in the Midwestern states, made its appearance again this year.
Yoga Fury — Get Zen AF, 5 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Crude hand signals and cursing welcome at this affirming class. The cost is $15 for the drop-in yoga you need and a shot during break.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Any team size welcome.
Thursday
Thursday Trivia, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Embroiderer’s Guild of America Fleur de Lis Chapter, 7 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. Details: Ruth, 563-580-3234.