BELLEVUE, Iowa — Two months after a fatal shooting at a dog kennel in rural Bellevue, its owners want residents to know that the business remains open.
Mississippi Ridge Boarding Kennels was the site where Angela Prichard, 55, was fatally shot, allegedly by her estranged husband, Christopher E. Prichard, 56.
In the wake of the shooting, Jim and Nancy Kettmann, owners of Mississippi Ridge Boarding Kennels, said many longtime customers assumed that their business had closed, even though it remains open.
“We’ve been open for 30 years, and we’re still open,” Jim said.
He said Angela Prichard had leased and operated the business from him and his wife for several years, leading many customers to believe that she had taken over ownership.
After her death, the Kettmans resumed operation of the business located on U.S. 52 just north of Bellevue.
“There are people still calling us who thought we had closed,” Kettmann said. “We are still open, and we want to let people know that.”
The business can be reached at 563-872-3735.
Court documents state Jackson County Sheriff’s Department deputies discovered Angela Prichard’s body at the business on Oct. 8 after responding to a 911 call. On Oct. 9, Christopher Prichard was arrested by police on an existing warrant for allegedly violating a no-contact order put in place for Angela Prichard. During his arrest, a shotgun and ammunition were seized.
While being interviewed by law enforcement, Christopher Prichard said he was angry about the no-contact order and admitted to shooting Angela Prichard with the shotgun. He now is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. He has pleaded not guilty.
His next court hearing is set for 10 a.m. Jan. 13 at the Jackson County Courthouse.
